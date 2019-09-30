Former "Clueless" star Stacey Dash was arrested for suspicion of domestic violence at her home in Florida over the weekend.

TMZ reports that the actress was handcuffed and taken into custody in Pasco County after allegedly getting into a physical tiff with her husband, Jeffrey Marty, on Sunday night.

According to the TMZ report, Stacey allegedly pushed and slapped her husband before police arrived. Jeffrey had scratches on his left arm, the report states.

Police have confirmed that Stacey was arrested, telling NBC news she was booked into jail following a "verbal argument."

The actress-turned-conservative political pundit is currently being held in a Florida jail, and bail is set at $500. In an alleged domestic violence incident like this, police typically hold people for 24 hours to allow them to essentially cool off, so it's very possible that Stacey may be in custody for the majority of Monday.

Stacey and Jeffrey, a lawyer, married last year in a secret ceremony in Florida -- the wedding came just days after she withdrew from a campaign to run for the 44th congressional district in California. At the time of the wedding, Page Six reported that the couple had known each other for merely 10 days.

This is Stacey's fourth marriage. She was previously married to producer Brian Lovell, with whom she has a daughter, from 1999 to the mid-2000s. A brief marriage to British businessman James Maby followed. And in the late aughts, she married actor Emmanuel Xuereb; they divorced a few years later. She also has an adult son from a previous relationship.