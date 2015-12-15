Quieting the critics. Coco Austin is a new mother, a proud mother, and she's not afraid to show it. Just don't mess with her if you don't agree with the way she's sharing pictures of her pride and joy.

After giving birth to daughter Chanel on Nov. 28, the reality TV star and wife of Ice-T has been inundated with social media commenters who disagree with her parenting style. On Dec. 14, she had heard enough, and she let the social media trolls have it!

"Some comments really frustrate me at times," she tweeted to her 1.1 million followers. "Some assume since u have money and live in a 'celebrity world' that you don't do s---!"

The tweet followed an image she posted to Instagram of momma and daughter appropriately dolled up in red and green to mark Christmas. "Chanel and I decided we were in the holiday spirit and decided to dress for it today," she captioned the image.

Not everyone was feeling as festive. Some people have accused Coco, who gained only 13 pounds during her pregnancy, of using her daughter as an accessory for fame.

"Let me add, I don't have nannies or babysitters," she wrote, silencing the haters. "I've been 100% hands on w/Chanel. I also clean my own house & do my own laundry #100%wife."

A subsequent tweet said, "I'm totally serious when I say I love being a wife. I like the role I play..I can be crazy coco at times but I have a good heart."

Really, Coco has been on the defensive since shortly after giving birth. On Dec. 4 on commenter said she was "exploiting" her newborn after Coco shared a snap of Chanel. Coco sharply replied, "How is this exploiting her? I'm proud that I'm finally a mama . . . does she not look happy?"