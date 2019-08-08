Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Teen Wolf" star Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham have reached a settlement in their ongoing divorce case.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ, citing divorce documents, said the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement, but their split has been amicable and there has been "no hassle" over finances. In fact, settlement proceedings have been described as "peaceful."

Colton and Jeff, a celebrity florist, were married for only six months before splitting.

Court documents show that the men will keep their earnings during their short marriage separate. A judge has yet to sign the paperwork, but that's nothing more than a formality at this point.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The duo hadn't dated long before Jeff popped the question to Colton during an epic Mexican vacation in spring 2017 — the proposal featured fireworks and even a personal message from Cher. A few months later, the men married in Palm Springs. Wedding guests included Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sofia Vergara, Billie Lourd and Joe Manganiello.

The marriage was even officiated by Kris Jenner.

In May 2018, the couple pulled the plug on the marriage, only to apparently reconcile a few months later. However, that reconciliation was short-lived.