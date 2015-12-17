From the OMG department! Could it be Monica Geller and Chandler Bing are dating in real life?

According to a report in Star magazine, on-screen married couple Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox are starting to date. Go ahead and wrap your head around that!

Th publication said that Courteney has been leaning on her "Friends" costar ever since ending her engagement with rocker Johnny McDaid. Matthew has reportedly been single since 2012. The duo has remained close since the legendary show went off the air in 2004.

"It's no surprise that Matthew was one of the first people Courteney called when she ended the engagement," a source told the tabloid. "They've leaned on each other before, during her infertility struggle and his battle with addiction."

Somewhere along the way, "Matthew invited her over to talk one night, and they ended up hooking up," the source added.

Please, oh please, let this be true!

The source says that the duo doesn't plan on going public anytime soon, though.

"There isn't any pressure to put a label on it yet," the source said, "but they're excited to see where this might go."

Maybe they took a page out of Ross and Rachel's book and they were just on a break this whole time….