Courteney Cox is back on the market! According to reports, she and her fiance Johnny McDaid have split and they've called off their engagement.

Shortly before Thanksgiving, Johnny, a guitarist for the United Kingdom-based indie band Snow Patrol, packed up and moved out of Courteney's homes in Malibu and returned back to England.

TMZ reports that the two fought hard to save the relationship, but they finally gave up. The usually-reliable website said that the former duo had been struggling over "lifestyle choices." Courteney enjoyed being social and going out with friends. Johnny was more of a homebody and much more private.

Prior to the split, Courteney and Johnny went to counseling, but they finally decided to give up the ghost on their romance.

The duo got engaged in June 2014 after six months of dating. She was previously was married to actor David Arquette from 1999 to 2013.

Earlier this year, Courteney told People magazine that her then-fiance is "a very sensitive soul."

She continued, "When I knew that this was just who he is, that he was just a beautiful, sensitive, loving person with a wonderful family, with a beautiful set of friends. Then I was like, 'This is for real.'"