Ed Sheeran is in the running to pen and perform the next James Bond movie's theme song, claims a new report.

Emmi Korhonen/Shutterstock

Britain's Sunday Mirror reports that the English singer-songwriter -- who just released a new album, "No.6 Collaborations Project" -- is 007 star Daniel Craig's top choice to land the gig for the untitled "Bond 25" action movie that's currently filming with director Cary Fukunaga at the helm.

"Daniel was introduced to Ed's music by his daughter Ella," a source told the Sunday Mirror. (Ella is Daniel's adult daughter with first wife Fiona Loudon; he also has a nearly 1-year-old daughter with second wife Rachel Weisz.)

"[Ella] loves Ed, and Daniel now really likes his stuff too and wants Ed for the theme tune," the source explained.

Columbia / Eon / Danjaq / Mgm / Kobal / REX/Shutterstock

The last two music artists who wrote and performed title songs for James Bond movies -- Adele and Sam Smith -- took home Oscars for their work (for "Skyfall" and "Writing's On the Wall," respectively).

According to the source, "There was talk of Adele doing it again as her song was such a major hit, but Ed is under serious consideration. Daniel is not just the lead actor on the movie but also one of the producers, so he has huge sway over every aspect."

The sticking point, adds the source, "is that Ed translates more to a younger generation, while Adele was more across all ages -- so there are other artists they're also looking at."

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

If producers give Ed a shot -- the "Shape of You" hitmaker was, after all, the best selling global recording artist of 2017 thanks to the success of third album "÷" (pronounced "divide") -- they probably wouldn't have to wait long to hear what he's got.

During a 2017 interview on Ireland's "The Late Late Show," Ed revealed that he'd already written a Bond theme song without being asked and had it in his back pocket. "With Bond, I've had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case, just in case!" he confessed, though he wouldn't share the title. "I'm not going to say 'cause someone might steal it, but it's good, it's good."

"If ever I'm called, I'll be like, 'Right, there you go,'" Ed added while making a handing-it-over motion.