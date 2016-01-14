Gone but not forgotten. David Bowie is the king of YouTube.

Following the death of the legendary singer, his fans have been eager to pay tribute to his music, both old and new, and he's now a YouTube record holder.

Just after his passing, the iconic star's catalog garnered 51 million video views within 24 hours, obliterating Adele's comeback single "Hello" record, which racked up 36 million views in October.

David's newest music video, "Lazarus," was only released a week ago and has captured nearly 19 million views alone.

The video is pure Bowie, blending the odd with the theatrical. The lyrics of the songs allude to death as David lies in a hospital bed with bandages across his eyes. Dark buttons are sewn onto the bandages in the place of eyeballs.

"I've got scars that can't be seen. I've got drama, can't be stolen. Everybody knows me now. Look up here, man, I'm in danger. I've got nothing left to lose," he sings.

Another of his newer videos, "Blackstar," has captured over 15 million views.

Tony Visconti, David's record producer, told Daily Mail, "He made Blackstar for us, his parting gift. I knew for a year this was the way it would be. I wasn't, however, prepared for it."

A day after David's death, when many people first found out about the passing, his catalog saw a 5198 percent increase in views as compared to the previous seven days. "Lazarus" has been the most viewed of his catalog since he died after a secret battle with cancer.

Spotify showed a 2822 percent increase in the artist's songs being played in the hours after his death.

"Blackstar," David's album that was released on Jan. 8, is expected to battle for the No. 1 album of the week on the charts.

A Jan. 14 statement said the family will hold a private ceremony for the legend.

"The family of David Bowie is currently making arrangements for a private ceremony celebrating the memory of their beloved husband, father and friend," the statement read. "They ask once again that their privacy be respected at this most sensitive of times."

"We are overwhelmed by and grateful for the love and support shown throughout the world," the message continued. "Just as each and every one of us found something unique in David's music, we welcome everyone's celebration of his life as they see fit."