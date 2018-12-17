Dax Shepard was fired from "Will & Grace" before he even got a chance to show off his acting chops.

The actor dropped the news during an episode of his "Armchair Expert"podcast with Sean Hayes.

"I almost don't remember it," Sean admitted. "Of course I remember it, but I almost blocked it out, because it was horrible that it happened."

Dax was eventually replaced by Megan Mullally's husband, Nick Offerman.

"I'm fine with it now. It was an interesting feeling to get fired. The only thing I cared about is that you and I were involved," Dax told Sean. "Had it been any other thing with a bunch of strangers, I would have been like, 'Oh, whatever. I was at a table read for 45 minutes and then I got fired. Who gives a s--t?' The only [unfortunate] thing is there was no anonymity to it for me. I knew many of the people at that table read. I think maybe that was the only element that I was like, 'Well, that's kind of embarrassing. These are people that I know—and then, I got canned.'"

Sean said he's still flabbergasted that Dax was fired.

"It could be as simple as I was terrible at the table read, and that's fine. But that's the only time in being friends for 12 years where I was like, 'Now I feel like there's something awkward between us.' Because you said to me, 'Oh, my God. I'm so sorry.' I was like, 'Oh, Jesus, you should never be saying [you're] sorry to me in our whole friendship,'" Dax told his pal. "You don't ever do anything wrong; you're not the creator of the show."

In the lengthy walk down memory lane, Dax said he had a feeling his table read didn't go according to plan, but he harbors no ill will toward the show or the people associated with it.

"I go about my day, then I get a call from my agent and she goes, 'I just want to say, you were so good in that movie'—I had a screening of a movie, like, the week before—and she's like, 'Oh, you were so good in that movie.' I go, 'Oh, thanks, thanks, thanks.' She goes more and more and more about how good I was in that movie from a week ago," he said. "When we're getting about 15 minutes into how good I am in this movie, all of a sudden something clicks where I go, 'Oh, bad news is coming.' In the middle of her compliment parade, I go, 'Did I get fired from 'Will & Grace?'' And she goes, 'They're going another direction.' I was like, 'I knew it! Something stunk.'"