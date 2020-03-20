Dee Snider's 23-year-old daughter, Chey, is stuck in Peru after the country's president issued a 15-day border closure to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

John Lamparski / Getty Images

The Twisted Sister frontman said his daughter, who was alone in the South American country for a weeklong "spiritual retreat," is terrified and helpless.

"I am seriously frustrated -- and it's frightening," Dee told Page Six, noting that she's at the SpiritQuest Shamanic Sanctuary, where she'd been taking part in a retreat with other American travelers.

Dee is speaking to his daughter regularly.

"She's scared," the rocker said of her plight. "But we are talking to a lot of people and we are being optimistic. There's some [reassurance for us] that there are Americans with her in the country, but they are all scared."

Dee added, "I want to kind of be like The Rock [aka actor Dwayne Johnson] in that movie 'San Andreas' -- where he gets in the car, then he gets in the helicopter -- to get my daughter. I want to do that, but I'm helpless. … The roads are closed, the airports are closed. Everything is shut down."

Paul A Hebert/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Dallas Morning News reports that at least 600 Americans are stuck in Peru. On Sunday, Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra put the country under a 15-day quarantine. Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima was closed to the public less than two days later.

Dee said he's been flipping through his rolodex and reaching out to virtually every contact he's made over the years for help.

"I am blessed to have a certain amount of power to reach out to people within different communities," he said. "I've worked with the military; I reached out to them. I've reached out to the US Embassy of Peru."

"What people need to realize is that it's not just my daughter," he continued. "There are hundreds of thousands of daughters and sons, mothers and fathers, out there right now who have just been blocked out of the country with no resources, no one to reach out to."