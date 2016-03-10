Diane Kruger moved in with Joshua Jackson, plus more celeb news

Diane Kruger moved in with Joshua Jackson

For the better part of a decade, Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson have remained happily in love while doing their own respective things, home-life-wise, while ignoring the occasional engagement rumor. But the home-life part is changing. In the new edition of The Edit, the actress reveals she's recently moved in with her man, leaving sunny Los Angeles for Joshua's New York City zip code. "[Moving here] was a major commitment. That's a big step into adulthood for me, to allow that time for someone else out of my time," she admits. Asked if marriage could be on the horizon for the couple, Diane, who once told Glamour she values "a commitment that you make in your heart" not a piece of paper, jokes, "welcome to my dilemma!" Speaking to the same magazine two years ago, Joshua said they never wed because they're not religious and both of their parents are divorced. In another interview, however, he said "never say never."

