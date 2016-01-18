Dianna Agron's boyfriend put a ring on it.

The former "Glee" star and Mumford & Sons singer Winston Marshall are engaged, according to a new report from Us Weekly. Sources tell the tab the proposal took place over the holidays.

Both Dianna, 29, and Winston, 27, have been relatively quiet about their relationship ever since photos surfaced last summer showing them holding hands on a romantic stroll through Paris, where Winston's band was playing a show.

If they haven't been spotted out and about together lately, however, it's likely due to their busy schedules.

Dianna began filming the nun drama "Novitiate" this week, while Winston -- who was previously linked to Katy Perry -- is gearing up for a tour that begins in South Africa at the end of the month.