Many of Amy Schumer's fans seemed to think she was pregnant following a cryptic Instagram post on Thursday.

Alas, she is not.

The confusion started on July 12 when the comedian shared an idyllic image of herself in a flowing red dress.

@leesaevansstyle and i are cookin somethin Up A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jul 12, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

She captioned the snap, "@leesaevansstyle and I are cookin somethin up." Amy's hands appear next to her stomach.

Leesa Evans, the woman referenced in the Instagram post, is a costume designer who often dresses Amy for big events.

Amy also shared a second image, this one shows her goofing around with her husband, Chris Fischer.

Fans immediately began congratulating her, seeing her post as a pregnancy confirmation.

"OMG, your girl is pregnant!," one person said. Others told her that she's going to be a great mom. Some weren't so quick to jump onto the pregnancy train. "This post is misleadingly confusing," one person said. Another speculated that she and Leesa were starting a clothing line for plus-size women.

About an hour of speculation, Amy posted a video to reveal that she is not pregnant.

I always have a bump alert! A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jul 12, 2018 at 10:11am PDT

"I am not pregnant, I am not pregnant. I'm sorry, my hands, my friends said my hands were near, it looked like I was pointing to a bump or something, but I am not," she said. "Leesa and I have created a clothing line and for all sizes and shapes and, um, at a chill price point. Um, that's what I was trying to allude to but thank you for thinking of my womb."

Jen Lowery/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

The actress and her husband of five months have been in Spain vacationing with Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld and comedian Colin Quinn. In an image posted with Colin, she appears to be drinking sparkling water.

Work A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jul 5, 2018 at 3:01pm PDT

Amy has spoke about starting a family in the past, telling Ellen DeGeneres in April that she is "considering" it.

"I have never wanted kids," she said. "Then I saw myself as a baby on your show and I thought, 'Who am I to deprive the world of such a beautiful baby?'"