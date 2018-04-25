The Lohan family is in the news again, and for a sad reason.

Lindsay Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, 55, has lost the star's childhood home on New York's Long Island to foreclosure, The Blast reports.

Steven Ferdman/REX/Shutterstock

A judge has ruled that the property will be sold at a public auction within 90 days, legal papers obtained by The Blast reveal.

The sale was ordered because Dina defaulted on the mortgage and did not respond to a foreclosure lawsuit.

According to The Blast, Dina owed $1,492,784.21 on the house as of Dec. 12, 2017.

The home can be seen in the opening seconds of this "Living Lohan" footage on YouTube.

A legal battle over the home has been brewing for several years.

According to Realtor.com (via Page Six), Dina purchased the two-story, 4,119-square-foot Colonial-style house in Merrick, New York -- which has a pool -- for $650,000 in 2004. But she owed far more because she later took out a $1.3 million loan on it.

She was sued by JPMorgan Chase Bank several years ago for defaulting on her payments. The lawsuit claimed she'd "failed to comply with the conditions of the mortgage ... by failing to pay portions of principal, interest or taxes, assessments, water rates, insurance premiums, escrow and/or other charges."

Kristin Callahan - ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

It was believed that Dina had worked out a payment plan because the case was temporarily paused for a time. According to The Blast, at one point Lindsay gave her mom $40,000 to help her attempts to keep the house.

But JPMorgan Chase went back to court in 2016 to renew the proceedings. In January 2018, Realtor.com reported, the home was estimated to be worth about $892,782, which is obviously much less than what Dina owes on the property.

The Blast also reports that Dina did not appear in court to respond to the lawsuit.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Dina raised her four kids with ex-husband Michael Lohan -- who are now all adults -- in the Long Island home: Lindsay, 31, Michael Jr., 30, Ali, 24, and Dakota, 21. It's unclear if Dina is still living in the property as it approaches auction.