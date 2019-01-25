DMX has been released from federal prison after serving a one-year sentence for tax evasion.

On Friday, the rapper exited the Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution in West Virginia. He will now have to find a way to begin paying the government back $2.3 million in restitution.

John Lamparski / Getty Images

TMZ noted that DMX was supposed to be released from prison on Jan. 27, but it's federal policy to release inmates early if their release date falls on a weekend.

On July 13, 2017, the rapper was arrested and charged with 14 counts of tax evasion. He pled not guilty to the charges and posted a $500,000 bail.

In the charging documents, the U.S. Attorney's Office said DMX had concealed his income for several years and owed the federal government about $2 million. The feds alleged that X avoided bank accounts and used surrogates to hide his money. He also lived mostly on cash.

Rick Davis / Splash News

Documents also showed that in 2011 and 2012, he made nearly $900,000, but listed his income as "unknown." The following year he said he made $10,000, but authorities believe he actually made $250,000.

In late November 2017, DMX struck a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion in New York. After striking that deal, X was out on bail, but he violated terms of his bail and was sent back behind bars, which is where he's been since Jan. 30, 2018.

TMZ claims DMX is planning to drop an new album and is in talks about possible movie projects.