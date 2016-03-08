Does Amber Rose have a new man? Plus, more celeb news

Does Amber Rose have a new love interest?

Whoa, score one for "Hollywood Medium" Tyler Henry. After telling Amber Rose that a man with a "T" in his name would be in her future, Amber has started "hanging out" with Terrence Ross, a shooting guard for the Toronto Raptors, an insider tells Us Weekly. Although the snitch cautions that "it's only been a few weeks," Amber seems to be all about the relationship. On march 6, she retweeted a pic of Terrence scoring against the Houston Rockets. "😳 @tyhenrymedium I think I may have found my 'T' 😍," she tweeted the next day. Tyler response? "I think you sure did! Congratulations love!!! 💗."

