Does daddy approve? Tiffany Trump, the 22-year-old daughter of front-running Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is dating registered Democrat who supports Hillary Clinton.

That, ladies and gentlemen, may make for some awkward conversations around the dinner table!

It's not known how long Tiffany has been dating Ross Mechanic, a 21-year-old software engineering student, but they were photographed together in early November. Both are students at the University of Pennsylvania.

The duo may have known each other for much longer, though. It turns out that Ross' father is a mega-successful real estate lawyer in New York. He and The Donald have known each other for years. The presidential candidate even once signed a book for Ross' father with the inscription: "To the greatest real estate lawyer in the world, best wishes, Donald."

Politically, though, Ross and his father seem to differ drastically than Donald. Ross and both of his parents are full-fledged Democrats. Tiffany clearly supports her father, a Republican, and she's been seen throughout the campaign.

"He's true to himself," she recently told Barbara Walters of her father. "And he speaks in a way that the average person can understand. I think that's refreshing for everyone. I'm so happy to be Tiffany Trump, happy to be in the family I'm in."

Maybe for Tiffany it's a case of opposites attract.

According to the Daily Mail, among Ross' Facebook "likes" are Hillary Clinton and liberal-leaning causes Naral Pro-Choice NYC, a non-profit aiding safe and legal abortions for women from all backgrounds, and the Penn Green Campus Partnership for environmental sustainability and policy development.

The couple seems to have pushed politics aside on their Instagram feeds, as they are all smiles in multiple shots. The duo looked dapper as they attended the Winter Ball in New York City on Dec. 11. Tiffany donned a Dennis Basso gown, while Ross looked smooth in a classic black suit and bow tie.

Ross' Instagram is private, but the Daily Mail says he has several images of the two of them getting cozy together.