When Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's eldest daughter needed a tooth pulled, they went to the doctor… Dr. Oz, that is!

On Sunday, Hilaria shared a video of Dr. Mehmet Oz, the host of "The Dr. Oz Show," assisting 6-year-old Carmen Baldwin with the extraction, even using a string to rip the tooth out.

"Tooth number 2 is out! I don't know if I would be brave enough to pull it out," Hilaria captioned the video that shows Oz quickly removing the tooth.

"I've had plenty of practice with my own kids and grandkids!," Oz commented on the Instagram post. "She was a champ!"

Carmen seemed in shock at how quickly the tooth was removed.

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Oz later posted the same adorable video.

"A doctor is always on call...even when it's the Tooth Fairy's territory. I helped @hilariabaldwin's eldest daughter Carmen pull out a loose tooth. (@alecbaldwininsta would be in this video, but he's not one for the sight of blood,)" he joked. "I used a string to eject the tooth (it keeps the child from accidentally swallowing the tooth...and beats the old string and door trick). I'm curious about your best tactics for removing baby teeth. An apple? Weeks of wiggling? Just let them fall out? And dare I ask what the going rate is for the Tooth Fairy? (My guess is a few bucks.)"

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Alec and Hilaria share four children together: Carmen, Rafael Thomas, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Romeo Alejandro David, 16 months. Last month, they couple revealed that they are expecting a fifth child together.

On Oct.12, the couple let their four children reveal that their next child will be a girl.