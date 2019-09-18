Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are expecting their fifth child.

The pregnancy comes just five months after the 35-year-old yoga instructor suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage, which she documented on social media.

Hilaria announced the pregnancy news on Instagram on Wednesday alongside the sound of the baby's heartbeat.

"It is still very early...but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me," she wrote on Instagram, "The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy—especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don't want to hide the pregnancy. These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea...and I don't want to have to pretend that I feel ok."

The fact that Hilaria is pregnant shouldn't really come as a huge surprise, as Alec, 61, recently said he and his wife were likely to have another child — at the time of the interview with pal Kevin Nealon, the actor claimed Hilaria wasn't pregnant.

The couple shares four children: Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 2 and Romeo, 15 months. Alec also shares model daughter Ireland Baldwin, 23, with his ex Kim Basinger.

In her Instagram announcement, Hilaria asked the press to honor her privacy.

"My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them," she said. "I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor's orders."