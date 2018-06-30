Don't anger a Mob Wife.

"Mob Wives'" Drita D'Avano and Farrah Abraham got into a social media altercation after a shared appearance in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Thursday, June 28.

The well-known reality personality and former "Teen Mom" star, 27, took to her Instagram on Friday, June 29, to apparently knock D'Avanzo in a post where she called her a "has been" and labeled her as unprofessional. Drita then posted a response on her Instagram and held back very little, if nothing at all.

Splash News

D'Avanzo, 42, told her 758K followers that Farrah used to be a "Teen Mom" but then became a "hooker or some [expletive]," adding, "Listen, I don't care, it's irrelevant. I don't care that she's a [expletive] unemployed [expletive] job. As long as you're not my kid, it doesn't bother me. However, what does bother me is when I'm hanging out with you and you're nice and you're cool and then I wake up in the morning to hear that you're ripping me to shreds on your IG."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

D'Avanzo's harsh words continued: "I don't know who you dealt with in the past but you got the wrong mother[expletive]. I no longer assault anybody, OK? Because the last time someone tried to test me, they ended up putting me in jail [In 2016, D'Avanzo was arrested for attacking a woman in Staten Island.] You're not worth it. However, I might have to make an exception," she said, "But I will tell you one thing, I'm not gonna closed-fist punch your face in, I'm going to open hand smack the [expletive] out of you, straight up, on sight, just so you know."

Just an hour later, Abraham took to her Twitter to retaliate, posting, "[Expletive]ing low class trash dusted up nobody show up and work you have no work ethic and act like a criminal say what you want about me so you feel better about how pathetic you are! Use me for press haha your a loser go get a real job my lawyer will be contacting you Psycho."

The reality star then posted a photo of herself with a man and a women who looked like D'Avanzo however with a clown emoji over her face.

"Dinner & Atlantic City was fabulous I hope the clown fixes her drug problem & her abusive relationship," she captioned. "Girl I'm rootin for ya but have self control & don't threaten my safety such a bad look on top of not working no wonder you don't get paid."

Charles Sykes / Invision/AP

Farrah's social media fans have tried to warn her that she's messing with the wrong person, reminding her that she fired the first shot on her Instagram Story, with one advising, "You are dancing with the Devil threatening @DritaDavanzo."