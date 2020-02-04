Duane Chapman's daughter Lyssa Chapman has been officially charged in Hawaii with two counts of harassment.

TMZ reported that Lyssa, whose father is "Dog The Bounty Hunter," was charged with harassing a man and a woman — the woman in question is her girlfriend.

Both are misdemeanors.

Lyssa was arrested last week after she claims she and her girlfriend were having a fight. In a chat with TMZ, Lyssa alleged that officers were rough with her and plans to file a report for police misconduct against the officers for the way she was arrested. In her view, she said she put her hand up in order to stop police from entering her room. She claims a police officer grabbed her by the arm.

She was initially arrested on charges of resisting arrest, but she was ultimately not charged with that.

Lyssa has been in the news of late, particularly in regards to Dog's rumored relationship with Moon Angell. In a recent "Dr. Oz," the duo squashed reports that they were romantic, with both saying they're just friends.

Getty Images

Still, the relationship, regardless of the status, has caused a rift in the family, as Moon was friends with Dog's late wife, Beth Chapman, who passed away in June 2019 — in fact, Moon was the maid of honor at Beth and Dog's wedding.

Lyssa hadn't kept her feelings about Dog and Moon's relationship at bay. After Dog posted a photo of he and Moon on his Instagram page, Lyssa left a string of vomit emojis, which she later deleted.

"My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this," she later said.

In an interview the following week, Dog reacted to Lyssa's criticism, telling Radar Online, "Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her."