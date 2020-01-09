Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is responding to his daughter's criticism of his rumored girlfriend, saying the woman was there for him when his kids weren't.

"Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her," Dog told Radar Online.

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

Earlier in the week, Lyssa Chapman sounded off on Moon Angell, claiming she dated her brother before moving on to the widowed Dog, whose wife, Beth, passed away in June following a battle with throat cancer. After Dog posted a photo with Moon on Jan. 5, Lyssa commented with vomit emojis.

"Moon has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to me for over 20 years. She has been with my family through many ups and downs," Dog, 66, said. "All my children are grown and gone on their own, there's no one left to help me! Moon is experienced. It's just that."

He added, "There will never be another Mrs. Dog but that doesn't mean I have to be so sad."

REX/Shutterstock

Lyssa shredded Dog and Moon on Twitter, claiming she will not support the relationship. Dog, however, isn't letting that affect his relationship with Moon.

"I know Almighty God hears my broken heart and I didn't ask him for another Mrs. Chapman, but I asked him for a friend and He gave me Moon," he said.

While Lyssa seems convinced that Dog and Moon are an item, a source tells People that it's nothing more than a close friendship.

"Since Beth's death, she has stepped in to help Dog in his time of need," the source said. "There will never be another Beth."