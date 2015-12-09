Duchess Kate is sporting her shortest 'do yet!

The royal beauty debuted her new look at ICAP's annual Christmas Charity Day, and she's joined the lob trend taking over Hollywood.

The mother-of-two shed her longer layers, resulting in a long lob that falls just past her shoulders. Cutting a few inches marks the Duchess' second big hair change this fall, as she debuted bangs back in September. Those bangs were also switched up for the event, as the royal kept kept her fringe blended in with the rest of her new royal mane.

Perhaps not wanting to switch things up too much in light of her drastic new 'do, Duchess Kate opted to keep her outfit familiar. She wore the same dark green L.K. Bennett suit she donned back in 2012 for Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee, and paired it with simple black suede pumps.

Duchess Kate and Prince William were in attendance at the annual event to raise money for charity, and they certainly pulled their weight. The royal couple raised $540 million at the event, which showed them what it's like to be a trader on the floor of a brokerage firm in London.