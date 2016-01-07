Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville for 'lying' about LeAnn Rimes, plus more news

Eddie Cibrian - 'Brandi is lying' about LeAnn Rimes and the kids' pics

Christmas: the season of joy, peace and family drama played out on the news. In the wake of Brandi Glanville's recent assertion that LeAnn Rimes refuses to quit posting holiday photos of the kids Brandi shares with LeAnn's hubby Eddie Cibrian, Eddie headed to People magazine to let the world know his "Real Housewives" star of an ex is making things up about LeAnn to keep herself in the spotlight. "It upsets me. Brandi is lying," Eddie said. "She lies for the sake of publicity and she has to bring in my wife unfortunately for it to make headlines. It isn't fair. She never asked LeAnn to not post pictures of the kids during the holidays, ever. They don't even talk!" The holiday snaps, Brandi claims, have a way of inspiring her to "grab three bottles of Chardonnay" and cry herself to sleep. Eddie, however, says he and Brandi split their time with their sons equally, pointing out that Brandi "was with them for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day."

