Pearl Jam was forced to cancel its London concert on June 19 after singer Eddie Vedder "completely lost his voice."

The band announced the cancelation, as well as Eddie's condition, on Twitter just a few hours before the show at The O2 was set to begin.

"Pearl Jam are very sorry to announce that they will be unable to perform tonight's show at the O2 Arena in London. The band is working on rescheduling the concert date for mid-July," the message said. "Singer Eddie Vedder has completely lost his voice. He is on vocal rest for the next few days in an effort to heal and perform the remainder of the tour dates."

The band was set to played the second of two shows at The O2, having played on Monday night.

"It's the first time ever having to postpone a show for this reason. Ed and the band are gutted thinking of all the folks who have travelled and made plans," the statement said. "Sending their biggest apologies out to everyone. And huge gratitude for all their continued support."

Fans who attended the June 18 show seemed to notice something was off with Eddie.

"I had tickets to both nights - last night's gig was absolutely brilliant but Eddie's voice was clearly struggling and he seemed in pain," one person wrote on Twitter. "So I was sort of expecting this. You gotta look after that one-in-a-billion voice Eddie! Take care and thank you."

Another wrote, "During 'Black' he went round the back of the stand and was on all fours looking like he was trying to be sick before curling up into a ball and laying there, somebody went and got him some tablets after that."

The band plans to return to the stage on June 22 in Milan, Italy.