Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's little denying that Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey were magic together on "Grey's Anatomy" for years, but that bond doesn't seem to have extended to real life.

"We haven't spoken since he's left the show, if that's ... I have no hard feelings toward him," Ellen said on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" on Monday. "He's a wonderful actor and we made the best TV you can make together. That's a talented man right there. He did 11 amazing years."

Donato Sardella for InStyle Magazine / WireImage

Patrick and Ellen starred as husband and wife on the ABC show. His character was killed off in 2015 following a car accident. The on-screen couple's final scene was gut wrenching.

"Typically, when people leave the show, they need to sort of find themselves, who they are without the show, because the show takes up so much of your life," Ellen said. "You need that time to figure out who you are without the show, we have not spoke, but I will always have a place in my heart for Patrick."

Vivian Zink / ABC via Getty Images

Earlier this year, the actress praised Patrick's work on the show.

"Patrick Dempsey is a very tough act to follow, and it's challenging to get someone to come on a Season 15 show," she told Entertainment Weekly. "We're gonna find someone who makes an impact. That's our biggest challenge this year."

ABC/Photofest

In October, Patrick gushed about Ellen and their on-screen chemistry, telling Entertainment Tonight, "That was a very special bond that just — there was a magic to our connection and that's special."

As for why people still love the show after all these years, he said, "I think it started with the original cast and the length that it has and the new people that have come in, and it's amazing and it's continuing to affect so many people and to really be a strong part of so many people's lives. You're a part of television history. It's really remarkable."