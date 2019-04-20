Eminem has reason to boast — he's now been sober for over a decade.

The rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to post a photo of a medallion he received for being 11 years sober.

"11 years - still not afraid," he captioned the picture of the medallion, which is stamped with "XI," the roman numeral of 11. It also contains the words Unity," "Service" and "Recovery."

Eminem has been very open about his drug usage in the past.

"I used to get pills wherever I could," he told the New York Times in 2011. "I was just taking anything that anybody was giving to me."

He now focuses on fitness over addiction.

"When I got out of rehab, I needed to lose weight, but I also needed to figure out a way to function sober," the rapper told Men's Journal in 2015. "Unless I was blitzed out of my mind, I had trouble sleeping. So I started running. It gave me a natural endorphin high, but it also helped me sleep, so it was perfect."

Last year, Eminem posted a similar image to indicate he was 10 years sober.

"Celebrated my 10 years yesterday," he said.