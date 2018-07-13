Miranda Lambert's beau is being accused of "ghosting" his wife while she was in the hospital.

Staci Felker, the estranged wife of Miranda's boyfriend, Evan Felker, shared a photo of a hospital bracelet bearing her name to her Instagram page on July 12. She took aim at the Traveling Troubadours frontman in her caption, even claiming he called her last week once she was finally "happy."

"I'm ultimately gonna be fine physically. Thanks for all your questions. I'll answer some more when I feel better, but right now- I want to talk about real men," she said. "Aside from the ghosting and just very real #psychologicalwarfare and torture that happened earlier this year.

"A man that I perfected homemade chicken soup for when he was sick, cared for him through soooo many sweating miserable days coming off benders decided to come calling when I was happy last week. Too happy. Riding and then at the beach with my girls. How dare I smile after all he did to try to break me?

"I took those calls, because that's what a wife does. I'm still his wife. I've done everything to be a good one because deep down I thought it might change things," she wrote. "Less than a week later, I was sent to the hospital and couldn't reach him. That's not a real man. That's not a country boy and certainly no cowboy. Not a husband I'll ever take back because I was scared and he was gone. Again."

Miranda and Evan reportedly began dating in February, having met while his band served as an opening act on her Livin' Like Hippies tour. When they began dating, though, Miranda was still in a relationship with Anderson East. Evan had yet to file for divorce from Staci, which he has since done.