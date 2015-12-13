Eva Longoria is engaged! The actress announced her engagement on Sunday, Dec. 13, by posting a photo to Twitter shortly after boyfriend Jose Antonio Baston proposed to her in Dubai.

The photo, which shows Longoria and Baston kissing in a desert with her engagement ring, is captioned, “Ummmm so this happened…#Engaged #Dubai #Happiness.” Longoria and Baston have been dating since 2013.

There have been a number of false engagement reports for some time. In July, the Daily Mail reported that a new ring she was wearing in an Instagram photo could be a sign that she was engaged, but a source exclusively told Gossip Cop at the time that Longoria was “not engaged or married.” Longoria herself also shut down engagement rumors in January after paparazzi photos showed her wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. She told “Extra” that “it’s a Martin Katz ring that I’ve had forever… nothing to share on that front.”

The 40-year-old actress has been married twice before. Longoria was first wed to “General Hospital” star Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004. She then got married to NBA star Tony Parker in 2007. The couple filed for divorce in 2010.

Gossip Cop has reached out to a rep for more details about Longoria and Baston’s engagement.