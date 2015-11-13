Is nothing real in reality TV anymore? Justin "Bobby" Brescia, Audrina Patridge's famed bad boy boyfriend on "The Hills," is the latest person to come forward to claim that the MTV show was about as fake and as manipulated as a Hollywood movie.

In fact (brace yourself "Hills" fans,) he says that he and Audrina were never an item, despite what the TV show wanted viewers to believe.

"Were we like boyfriend girlfriend? No, we weren't," he tells Complex magazine. "We worked a lot, we had some moments, we spent a lot of time together. Beyond most we became really, really good close friends."

"We were just supportive of each other at a time where something like that, you don't really have the most support," he continued. "We could talk about it and you couldn't do that with most because it would be leaked. There was no trust, so we had trust. It never evolved into anything too heavy, but we definitely went through an experience of doing TV and filming and traveling and having laughs and she's still a dear friend to this day."

The show has now been off the air for over five years, but Justin is still unhappy with what he says was an incredibly inaccurate portrayal of himself. In the Complex interview he mentions one particular moment when the show made it appear as though he left "his girlfriend" Audrina at a party. The truth he says is that he was asked to film a few scenes on his motorcycle but producers convinced him to go to a party that Audrina was at.

"'J-Bobby leaves Audrina empty handed at a beach party.' And then they'd show me the clip and she's holding the helmet crying. I'm like, I just came to do those scenes and leave," he says. "We didn't come together, we didn't leave together, she came in her Mercedes and left in her Mercedes and I just came to work. I was bummed because I would have never left her if we came together at all, there's no way. I'm not that type of guy."

To be fair, when the show ended, it alluded to the idea that it was mainly scripted, but producers have never actually admitted it. Last month Brody Jenner sounded off on the show, claiming that he and Lauren Conrad, the biggest star of the "The Hills," were never actually in a relationship and that their coupling was only made up for TV.