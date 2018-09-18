Faye Dunaway had a blowout with the staff during a recent trip to the salon, according to a new report.

On Sept. 18, the New York Post's Page Six reported that the "Bonnie and Clyde" star exhibited some serious diva behavior while waiting for her appointment at New York City's Warren Tricomi salon.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

"After moving her appointment 10 times during the day, she then yelled, 'I'm ready now!'" a source said. "They've told Faye she can't talk to them that way, and she asks, 'Do you know who I am? … Then she screams, 'I am Faye Dunaway!' "

Page Six indicated that Faye, 77, also brought a food scale to the appointment.

"She always comes in with a scale and measures out salad and other food — often dropping it everywhere and then yelling at the employees to clean it up because she might slip [on it]," the source said.

Getty Images North America

Last year, Faye had a falling out with another New York salon after workers accused her of slipping out on a $3,000 bill. Faye confirmed at the time that she had an issue with the bill, but ended up paying it. She also said she wouldn't return to that particular salon.

However, she's is still welcome at the newest salon, despite the alleged drama.

Edward Tricomi from the salon told Page Six, "Faye is fine. I've known her 40 years or better. Look, everybody has their moments in time, but Faye is fine. She is not a problem."

He then added, "She isn't any more pretentious than anyone else."