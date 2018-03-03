Singer Fergie isn't about to let one off performance keep her from rocking the mic and doing what she does best.

The pop star was bombarded with a wave of bad media after a unique rendition of the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18. Now, just two weeks on, she is back. During a DJ Khalad set - he's on tour with Demi Lovato -- at the Los Angeles Forum, the "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer took the stage.

Introduced as "my sister" from "the four," clearly a reference to The Black Eyed Peas, Fergie got back into the spotlight and rocked her hits "Fergalicious," "London Bridge" and "Glamourous." The crowd was loving it and she was her old confident self, back on stage.

Getty Images

Following the panned National Anthem, Fergie told E! News in a statement, "I've always been honored and proud to perform the National Anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."

Action hero and ex Josh Duhamel came to her defense while on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," offering, "I think she would probably admit that it was not her best work, but the girl is crazy talented. She really is. She's an amazing woman—an amazing human being, really," he said, before adding, "It's hard to see somebody you care about get beat up like that. That's the business, you know? You're in this business. You put yourself out there. Sometimes you win. Sometimes you lose."

WireImage

Duhamel continued, reassuring, "Trust me, she's fine. She is about as resilient as they come."