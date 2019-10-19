Fetty Wap has been charged with battery stemming from his September 2019 incident with a Las Vegas security guard -- and incriminating footage has surfaced of the fight.

On October 19, TMZ posted the video filmed outside the legendary Mirage Hotel and Casino where last month's fight went down. In it, you can see Fetty "connect with two punches" -- possibly more -- with guards swarming in on him in an attempt to bring him down.

According to legal docs obtained by the online tabloid, the rapper has been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery for striking the security guard in the head.

TMZ previously reported that Fetty made contact with three individuals -- two security guards and a valet -- and was booked for three counts of misdemeanor battery.

This isn't the "Trap Queen" rappers first brush with the law. In June 2019 he was under investigation for felony battery after a woman he met at his music video shoot accused him of assault.