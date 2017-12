Joe Giudice is spending Christmas behind bars -- and he won't be getting a visit from his famous wife or kids.

TMZ confirms that "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice, 45, and daughters Gia, 16, Gabriella, 13, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 8, aren't allowed to see Joe -- who's serving time federal prison on conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud charges -- because of a paperwork problem.

WENN

"The snag came last month when Joe was transferred from a federal prison in Fort Dix, New Jersey, to another facility in Allenwood, Pennsylvania," TMZ reported on Dec. 24.

"Teresa had to submit new visitor forms for her and the kids," TMZ continued, but the problem is that "the process that goes into approving the paperwork moves at a snail's pace and won't be ready until after Christmas."

With no chance of seeing Joe, 45, TMZ adds, Teresa, her kids and her father, Giacinto Gorga -- her mom, Antonia, sadly passed away in March -- are likely heading to Mexico for a getaway.

On Dec. 24, Teresa posted a holiday photo on Instagram featuring of all four girls with a "Merry Christmas" message painted in graffiti.

The photo followed a post earlier on Christmas Eve that showed Teresa wearing a tight, sparkling and revealing dress while standing in front of a Christmas Tree. "Christmas party 🌲🍾🍸," she captioned the shot.

In 2016, Us Weekly revealed that Joe had five months knocked off of his 41-month prison sentence. He's expected to be released sometime in 2019, though he could be deported to his native Italy upon his release.

In October, Teresa told Bravo's "The Daily Dish" that Joe had slimmed down in prison. "Joe is doing great. I mean, he's lost like maybe 30, 40 pounds. I mean, he's thinned out and he's really muscular and really toned and really fit," she said.