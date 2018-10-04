Marc Anthony is being sued by his longtime maid who claims he stiffed her out of $500,000 in unpaid wages.

In a lawsuit filed in Brooklyn Federal Court and obtained by the New York Post, Concetta Graziosi said the superstar singer required her to work up to 80 hours a week without overtime pay.

In her paperwork, Concetta says she worked for Marc from 2005 to 2017, when he sold the home. During that time, she cleaned up after him, his children and then-wife Jennifer Lopez, and she argues that she wasn't even paid minimum wage.

"At times [Graziosi] would buy groceries for the household prior to her 'official shift' starting, with no compensation," the lawsuit says.

Her lawyer argued that she was "clearly taken advantage of… That's why we're bringing this lawsuit- to correct the wrong that was done to her."

While working for Marc, Concetta claims she got $2,000 every two weeks, no matter how many hours she logged. The singer, she alleged, even deducted a processing fee from her paycheck.

J.Lo was not named in the lawsuit.

Marc fired Concetta in 2017 after selling the home for $4.5 million.