"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Tatyana Ali is expecting a second child.

Manny Carabel / Getty Images

While sharing a selfie with her hand on top of her baby bump, the actress, 40, announced over the weekend that she is expecting.

"I was on a work trip recently and I thought it was about time I captured my baby bump. We're so excited!," she captioned the snap. "They say every pregnancy is different and they ain't lying. Phew! I'm exhausted this go round, swirling with emotion and starving, like constantly. Feeling very blessed. #BabyRasberry."

Ali and her husband, Dr. Vaughn Rasberry, welcomed son Edward Aszard in 2016.

Edward, it seems, is exciting about the family addition, too.

After announcing her pregnancy, Tatyana posted an adorable photo showing Edward playing on the telephone. In describing the moment, she wrote, "'Who are you calling?' I asked. He said, 'the baby in Mama's tummy'."

She added that the siblings are "already in cahoots."

Tatyana and her husband of nearly three years took a very modern approach to their relationship — they met online.

"Vaughn and I met on eHarmony!" she revealed in 2016. "It was my first time dating online. We wrote letters for months before we decided to Skype. And then, of course, met."