One of the two twin girls who famously played baby Emma on "Friends" is finally reacting to a joke that Chandler Bing made 17 years ago… And let's just say that she's well rested.

In an October 2003 episode of the sitcom, Ross (David Schwimmer) asks Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) to record a video message for Emma on her first birthday, the idea being that the infant can watch the tape when she turns 18. Monica and Chandler, however, were hoping to skip the baby's birthday all together for a romantic getaway, but got guilted into the party — a party which Emma mainly slept through.

Needless to say, Monica and Chandler were on edge.

"Hi, Emma," Chandler says in his message. "It's the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?"

An annoyed Monica adds, "We're Aunt Monica and Uncle Chandler, by the way -- you may not recognize us because we haven't spoken to your parents in 17 years!"

"We used to be married but then we missed a weekend away together and things kind of unraveled… Because of you," Chandler continues. "Happy birthday."

Obviously Noelle Sheldon, who played Emma along with her sister, has been waiting to respond to the quip, and she did just that as the calendar flipped.

On New Year's Day, Noelle shared an Instagram post in which she Photoshopped a picture of herself into Central Perk, where much of "Friends" was set.

"Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop)," she captioned the post that shows her holding a Central Perk mug. "Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!"