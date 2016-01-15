She's got legs! Giuliana Rancic is showing off her trim and toned legs these days, and the girl is working it.

The much-maligned E! personality showcased her fit body in a Celine minidress at NBCUniversal's winter TCA press tour on Jan. 14. Giuliana crushed and worked the red carpet solo and with her pal Brad Goreski.

Last week, she showed off her abs in a cutout dress. This week, it was her legs' turn to do the talking

Along with the gorgeous dress, Giuliana accessorized with nude, pointed-toe, lace-up Aquazzura pumps. Wavy tousled hair completed her look.

Giulana's looks are often the topic of discussion, as is her body.

During the last award season Giuliana was skewered on Twitter by trolls criticizing her skinny appearance.

Last year, she admitted she was "really thin" and blamed it on her cancer medication. The negative comments hurled her way, she said, are "hurtful."

"I'm sorry that some people think I'm disgustingly skinny, as they put it, but there's nothing I can do," she said in April. "I'm lucky that I even have the type of cancer that reacts to the medicine."

She continued, "I look in the mirror and it's hard for me. I am really thin. I want to look fit and beautiful and sexy, and I can't," she told People magazine at the time. "I never want my weight to distract people from what I do, but it is becoming a distraction, [whenever] I wear something sleeveless, show my arms, my back."