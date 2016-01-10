The Hollywood Foreign Press Association never fails to surprise when it comes to the Golden Globe Awards (see Brad Pitt's 1996 win for "12 Monkeys") and this year was no exception!

In one of the most shocking moments of the evening, Lady Gaga won the Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her work in "American Horror Story: Hotel," besting established actresses Kisten Dunst, Felicity Huffman and Queen Latifah. "I feel like Cher in that John Patrick Shanley film 'Moonstruck' right now," she gushed during her acceptance speech. "This is one of the greatest moments of my life."

Matt Damon won a surprising victory in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category for his work in "The Martian." (The HFPA's interpretation of "The Martian" as a comedy previously drew criticism due to its serious nature, and later, when director Ridley Scott accepted the award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, he opened his acceptance speech by asking, "Comedy?")

First-time nominee Taraji P. Henson surprised by taking home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for her work in "Empire" -- and upset 2015 winner Viola Davis and 2014 winner Robin Wright. "Cookies for everyone tonight -- my treat," she opened her acceptance speech after passing out cookies on her way up to the stage. Later, when she received the cue to wrap up her speech, she fired back, "I've waited 20 years for this, you're gonna wait." Cookie Lyon would be proud!

Jennifer Lawrence surprisingly beat out BFF Amy Schumer -- plus Melissa McCarthy, Lily Tomlin and Maggie Smith -- to win the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her performance in "Joy" -- arguably one of the year's best dramatic films.

But the first big surprise of the evening came when Maura Tierney won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Television role for her performance in Showtime's "The Affair," besting "Downton Abbey" star Joanne Froggatt, who won in the category last year.

The surprises continued when newcomer Rachel Bloom was named best actress in a musical or comedy TV series for her work in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." "We almost didn't have a show," the 28 year old said through tears during her emotional acceptance speech. "We made a pilot for another network and they rejected it, and we sent the pilot to every other network in Hollywood and we got six rejections in one day and we felt like crap, but we knew it was good."

"Show Me a Hero" star Oscar Isaac pulled off an unexpected win over Idris Elba, who was favored to win in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category for his performance in "Luther."

Though Paul Dano was favored in the category, Sylvester Stallone won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture -- and received a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd. "Most of all, I want to thank my imaginary friend Rocky Balboa for being the best friend I ever had," he said during his acceptance speech.

First-time nominee Brie Larson won the award for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama" for her work in "Room" -- and beat five-time nominee and two-time winner Cate Blanchett.

Gael García Bernal surprisingly beat 2015 winner Jeffrey Tambor, who was expected to pull off a repeat win, in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy category. (As the nominees in the category were listed, Aziz Ansari, who was also up for the award, even pretended to read a fake book titled "Losing to Jeffrey Tambor with Dignity.")

Another shocking moment of the 2016 Golden Globes came when "Writing's on the Wall" from "Spectre" was named best original song: "Honestly, on the real, I genuinely didn't think we were going to get this," Sam Smith said while accepting the award with co-writer Jimmy Napes. (Wiz Khalifa's hit "See You Again," an ode to the late Paul Walker, from "Furious 7" was favored to win.)

Other wins were less shocking, such as Jon Hamm's for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama, Kate Winslet's for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture and Leonardo DiCaprio's for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama. Meanwhile, "Inside Out" and "Son of Saul" were favored to win in the best animated film and best foreign film categories respectively, and Aaron Sorkin's win for best screenplay was certainly no surprise.

See the complete list of nominees and winners below.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kate Winslet, "Steve Jobs" (WINNER)

Jane Fonda, "Youth"

Jennifer Jason Leigh, "The Hateful Eight"

Helen Mirren, "Trumbo"

Alicia Vikander, "Ex Machina"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Maura Tierney, "The Affair" (WINNER)

Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black"

Joanne Froggatt, "Downton Abbey"

Regina King, "American Crime"

Judith Light, "Transparent"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (WINNER)

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Scream Queens"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

"Mozart in the Jungle" (WINNER)

"Casual"

"Orange Is the New Black"

"Silicon Valley"

"Transparent"

"Veep"

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Wolf Hall" (WINNER)

"American Crime"

"American Horror Story: Hotel"

"Fargo"

"Flesh & Bone"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Oscar Isaac, "Show Me a Hero" (WINNER)

Idris Elba, "Luther"

David Oyelowo, "Nightingale"

Mark Rylance, "Wolf Hall"

Patrick Wilson, "Fargo"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot" (WINNER)

Alan Cumming, "The Good Wife"

Damian Lewis, "Wolf Hall"

Ben Mendelsohn, "Bloodline"

Tobias Menzies, "Outlander"

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Ennio Morricone, "The Hateful Eight" (WINNER)

Carter Burwell, "Carol"

Alexandre Desplat, "The Danish Girl"

Daniel Pemberton, "Steve Jobs"

Ryuichi Sakamoto and Alva Noto, "The Revenant"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jon Hamm, "Mad Men" (WINNER)

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"

Wagner Moura, "Narcos"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Matt Damon, "The Martian" (WINNER)

Christian Bale, "The Big Short"

Steve Carell, "The Big Short"

Al Pacino, "Danny Collins"

Mark Ruffalo, "Infinitely Polar Bear"

Best Motion Picture - Animated

"Inside Out" (WINNER)

"Anomalisa"

"The Good Dinosaur"

"The Peanuts Movie"

"Shaun the Sheep Movie"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sylvester Stallone, "Creed" (WINNER)

Paul Dano, "Love & Mercy"

Idris Elba, "Beasts of No Nation"

Mark Rylance, "Bridge of Spies"

Michael Shannon, "99 Homes"

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Aaron Sorkin, "Steve Jobs" (WINNER)

Emma Donoghue, "Room"

Tom McCarthy and Josh Singer, "Spotlight"

Charles Randolph and Adam McKay, "The Big Short"

Quentin Tarantino, "The Hateful Eight"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Gael García Bernal, "Mozart in the Jungle" (WINNER)

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Rob Lowe, "The Grinder"

Patrick Stewart, "Blunt Talk"

Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

"Son of Saul," Hungary (WINNER)

"The Brand New Testament," Belgium/France/Luxembourg

"The Club," Chile

The Fencer," Finland/Germany/Estonia

"Mustang," France

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Lady Gaga, "American Horror Story: Hotel" (WINNER)

Kirsten Dunst, "Fargo"

Sarah Hay, "Flesh & Bone"

Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"

Queen Latifah, "Bessie"

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"Writing's on the Wall" (Sam Smith and Jimmy Napes) from "Spectre" (WINNER)

"Love Me Like You Do" (Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, Ali Payami, and Ilya Salmanzadeh) from "Fifty Shades of Grey"

"One Kind of Love" (Brian Wilson and Scott Bennett) from "Love & Mercy"

"See You Again" (Justin Franks, Andrew Cedar, Charlie Puth and Cameron Thomaz) from "Furious 7"

"Simple Song #3" (David Lang) from "Youth"

Best Television Series - Drama

"Mr. Robot" (WINNER)

"Empire"

"Game of Thrones"

"Narcos"

"Outlander"

Best Direction - Motion Picture

Alejandro González Iñárritu, "The Revenant" (WINNER)

Todd Haynes, "Carol"

Tom McCarthy, "Spotlight"

George Miller, "Mad Max: Fury Road"

Ridley Scott, "The Martian"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Taraji P. Henson, "Empire" (WINNER)

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder"

Eva Green, "Penny Dreadful"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Jennifer Lawrence, "Joy" (WINNER)

Melissa McCarthy, "Spy"

Amy Schumer, "Trainwreck"

Maggie Smith, "The Lady in the Van"

Lily Tomlin, "Grandma"

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

"The Martian" (WINNER)

"The Big Short"

"Joy"

"Spy"

"Trainwreck"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Brien Larson, "Room" (WINNER)

Cate Blanchett, "Carol"

Rooney Mara, "Carol"

Saoirse Ronan, "Brooklyn"

Alicia Vikander, "The Danish Girl"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Revenant" (WINNER)

Bryan Cranston, "Trumbo"

Michael Fassbender, "Steve Jobs"

Eddie Redmaybe, "The Danish Girl"

Will Smith, "Concussion"

Best Motion Picture - Drama

"The Revenant" (WINNER)

"Carol"

"Mad Max: Fury Road"

"Room"

"Spotlight"