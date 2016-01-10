Jennifer Lopez never ceases to stun!

The "Shades of Blue" star chose a Giambattista Valli mustard yellow gown for the 2016 Golden Globes, and she managed to look as sexy as ever in what was one of her more demure looks.

The mustard gown appeared to be a covered up look with a little cape and a small train, a look that did not show off any skin on top. But in true J-Lo style, there was a thigh-high slit, and she showed off her legs for days.

Joining in the mustard yellow trend, America Ferrera shined bright like Jennifer in a Jenny Packham dress.

Meanwhile, Jennifer also made a statement with her beau Casper Smart on her arm. The on and off again couple are very on as she recently confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres that they are dating.

"We were down in Miami together for New Years," she said on Jan. 5, 2016. "He was working. I didn't have to work - I had literally two days off. We we were hanging out."

Although she said "there's no wedding," Jennifer has a residency in Las Vegas for her upcoming concerts that begin on Jan. 20, 2016, and some may say that's a perfect location to elope.