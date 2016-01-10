Va-va-va-voom!

Kirsten Dunst risked a wardrobe malfunction in a dangerously low-cut Valentino Haute Couture gown from the Fall 2015 Mirabilia Romae Haute Couture collection during the 2016 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10.

The "Fargo" star, who walked the red carpet with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, showed a lot of skin in a velvety black backless number featuring three narrow strips of fabric across her collarbone and midriff.

She wore her hair in low chignon with a down-the-middle part and accessorized with 19th century diamond pendant earrings, a diamond wing hair pin, a diamond laurel leaf motif bracelet and a 1920's diamond line bracelet in platinum, all by Fred Leighton.

The 33-year-old actress, who is nominated for her second Golden Globe this year, joked to Ryan Seacrest during E!'s live red carpet show that the star-studded affair felt like a "pretty meat market."

Try a super-sexy meat market, Kirsten!

The former child star earned her first Golden Globe nomination in 1995 for her work in "Interview with the Vampire."

Best of luck, Kiki!