Just go ahead and consider Gwyneth Paltrow's 14-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, the Instagram posting police!

On Sunday, Gwyn shared posted a picture of her and her lookalike daughter going up a ski lift. She captioned the photo with emojis of an apple, skier and a heart. Apple, though, seemed to find nothing cute about the picture and posted a sassy (and very quintessentially teenager) response to her mom.

"Mom we have discussed this," the teen wrote. "You may not post anything without my consent."

The actress then responded to Apple, writing back, "You can't even see your face!."

Gwen does have a point, as Apple wears ski goggles and a helmet, essentially covering the upper portion of her face and head. She's also bundled up to her chin.

The photo, however, remains up, so Gwyn is clearly digging her Instagram heels in!

This isn't the first time that Apple, who Gwyn shares with her ex-husband Chris Martin, has appeared on the "Iron Man" star's Instagram.

Last fall, Gwyneth posted a selfie with her mini-me on "National Daughter's Day."

@gwynethpaltrow / Instagram

"It's like I conjured you from a dream, you make my life," Gwyneth told Apple.

Apple also made an appearance on her mom's Instagram in January to honor one of Apple's best friends.

"Happy birthday @ava.crox we love and adore you," Gwyneth wrote. "Thank you for being apples soul sister, the two of you together are just about my favorite thing ever."