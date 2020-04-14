Let's just say that Hannah Brown has some feelings about "The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart."

The newest "Bachelor" spinoff premiered on Monday, and it centers around 20 musicians looking to find love through music. The show caught the attention of the former "Bachelorette" star, as she famously fell for aspiring country musician Jed Wyatt on the finale episode of her season. However, after the finale, it was revealed that Jed had a girlfriend while being cast on the show.

"I'm triggered by this whole thing. @chrisbharrison #TheBachelorLTYH," Hannah tweeted about the new show, adding a GIF from her on-camera breakup with Jed.

Jed also commented on the show on Monday, tweeting about "Listen to Your Heart" hopeful and former "American Idol" contestant Trevor Holmes, who wore a strikingly similar jacket to one worn by him on Hannah's season.

"Something about this new show feels familiar," he tweeted. "Maybe it's Trevor's jacket, maybe it's all the guitars. Stay tuned."

Tyler Cameron, who finished as the runner-up to Jed but is now rumored to be dating Hannah, commented on the format, as well.

"They should give Jed producer credits because he is definitely the creative idea for this show," he said.

He continued to shade Jed while posting a photo of the aforementioned Trevor in the all-too-familiar jacket.

"We've seen how this whole look turns out already…," he wrote.