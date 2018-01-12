Disgraced former studio head Harvey Weinstein is running out of money so fast that he can't afford to pay child support for "at least one year," it was revealed in court documents.

Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN

Based on newly released court documents, the New York Post reported on Jan. 12 that Harvey's first wife, Eve Chilton, asked for an immediate $5 million payout, which he owes her from their 2004 divorce settlement. The judge denied her request, the court documents, signed on Jan. 2, revealed.

Harvey's ex claimed "such relief was warranted as there was 'real and present danger' he would default on his financial obligations to her, noting she was informed he would not be able to pay his child support for at least one year," court docs read.

The ruling was published under an Anonymous v. Anonymous caption in the New York Law Journal, the Post said.

In court last month, Eve's attorney noted the allegations of sexual harassment and abuse in asking for the lump sum.

"He's prepaying many, many lawyers many, many millions of dollars to defend himself against these lawsuits all over the world," he said.

Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

The judge, though, said that Eve failed to show "a consistent pattern of arrears," which is required when forcing someone to pay child support.

Harvey and Eve were married for 17 years and share three daughters.

Prior to the sexual misconduct allegations, online reports pegged Harvey's net worth around $250 million.

Recent reports indicated that Harvey and his second wife, Georgina Chapman, reached a $15 million to $20 million divorce settlement.