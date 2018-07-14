Wood Harris, best known as crime boss Avon Barksdale on the classic HBO series, "The Wire," will not face any criminal charges after allegedly physically attacking his girlfriend, according to TMZ. She is now reportedly threatening further legal action against the TV star.

The incident is alleged to have occurred back in April in Philadelphia, when Harris' girlfriend of two years, Anya Richardson, claimed he went into a violent rage which put her in the hospital.

In a police report obtained by TMZ, Richardson alleges that Harris hit her multiple times in the stomach, neck and ribs. She also claimed that he spit in her face and choked her.

TMZ spoke to Richardson, who tells them that Harris asked her to come to Philadelphia while he was filming "Creed II." She says they were in his hotel room when the unprovoked attack reportedly happened.

Richardson goes on to say that she went to the hospital the next day and reported what happened to the police the following day. TMZ spoke to a rep in the Philadelphia D.A.'s office who tells them that they were unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime had indeed been committed—they declined to prosecute.

Richardson's lawyer, Alberto Ebanks, also tells TMZ that his client "feels there is little choice but to pursue alternative remedies to help protect other women from the threat of assault."

A representative for Harris explained to TMZ that, "The account by this woman is pure fabrication. Wood was never questioned by the authorities and that should speak to the authenticity of the accusation. No further comment."