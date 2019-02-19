Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heidi Klum marked the end of an era with a tweet.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The supermodel took to Twitter to officially say goodbye to "America's Got Talent," where she's been a judge for six years.

"I wanted to say THANK YOU and how amazing the past 6 years have been while working on @AGT…," she tweeted. "I love my fellow judges, our hosts & AMAZING CREW… It's been such an incredible experience and I will miss ALL OF YOU very much!"

Heidi said she'll remain a huge fan of the show from a different chair — a chair in her home.

"I will be watching and voting from home!" she added on Monday.

Heidi also shared a one-minute video that documented her time on "AGT." She captioned it with a heart emoji.

Earlier this year, NBC announced the Heidi and Spice Girls singer Mel B would not be coming back for the upcoming 14th season of the hit show. The women will be replaced by Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union.