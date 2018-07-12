Henry Cavill is apologizing for recent comments he made about how the #MeToo movement affects his ability to flirt with women.

Berliner Alex J./action press/REX/Shutterstock

In a recent chat with GQ Australia, the actor spoke about "wooing and chasing" a woman.

"It's very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place," he said. "Because then it's like: 'Well, I don't want to go up and talk to her, because I'm going to be called a rapist or something'. So you're like, 'Forget it, I'm going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and then just go back to a relationship, which never really worked.'"

He continued, "But it's way safer than casting myself into the fires of hell, because I'm someone in the public eye, and if I go and flirt with someone, then who knows what's going to happen?"

"Now? Now you really can't pursue someone further than, 'No,'" he told the mag. "It's like, 'OK, cool'. But then there's the, 'Oh why'd you give up?' And it's like, 'Well, because I didn't want to go to jail?'"

Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

The Internet feasted on his comments and criticized him, promoting him to apologize.

"Having seen the reaction to an article in particular about my feelings on dating and the #MeToo movement, I just wanted to apologize for any confusion and misunderstanding that this may have created," he told Page Six on July 12.

"Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention. In light of this I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest of regard, no matter the type of relationship, whether it be friendship, professional, or a significant other.

"Never would I intend to disrespect in any way, shape or form," his statement continued. "This experience has taught me a valuable lesson as to the context and the nuance of editorial liberties. I look forward to clarifying my position in the future towards a subject that is so vitally important and in which I wholeheartedly support."