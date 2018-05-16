A neighbor that Hilary Duff has accused by name of smoking "cigarettes and weed all night long" is seeking legal action against the actress.

On May 15, the former Disney star posted a video to her Instagram Stories in which she went on an epic tirade about her neighbor.

"Calling all New Yorkers with a------ neighbors—really open to any advice you have. My neighbor smokes cigarettes and weed all night long. My apartment reeks. Seriously, what do I do?," she said in the video.

She then posted another, stating, "We know your parents pay your rent. We know you've never worked a day in your life — must be nice…Have some respect for your neighbors who work hard to live in that building. Don't be a d--- dude—and put your trash down the shoot."

She even told him to "stop breaking all your furniture when you fight with your girlfriend or boyfriend ... it scares me and my kid ... therapy is cheaper."

The neighbor, Dieter Addison, spoke to Page Six about Hilary's claims.

"I live with a sober companion, I've been sober for months now. I smoke a ton of cigarettes, don't get me wrong, but this is a smoking building, which is why I signed the lease here," he said, adding that he doesn't spoke marijuana.

"I am getting a lot of hate mail and threats from her fans, it is so bad I'm going to have to get a bodyguard," he said. "I am from a very private German family and we are hiring lawyers."

The neighbor also countered Hilary's claims that he doesn't work — in fact, he says he works three jobs. Regardless, Dieter says he's used to Hilary's distaste for him, saying that she and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, gave him problems when they moved into the apartment building in January.

"When they moved in I turned down the music right away," he said. "When she first complained about smoke, I did offer to send in my own contractors to fix the ventilation problems. But the building owners did not get back to me to give the okay for the work to be done, but I did try."