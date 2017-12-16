Looks like "Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks is possibly looking to seal the deal with billionaire heiress Chloe Green as quickly as possible.

REX/Shutterstock

The duo were seen shopping together in Beverly Hills on Friday, Dec. 15, and the Topshop heiress was wearing a giant rock on her finger that appears to look like an engagement ring.

While the pair has yet to officially announce any news, that big diamond on the left hand is impossible to overlook.

According to TMZ, Chloe's father, Sir Phillip Green, was also in town, which begs the question: Could there be some special reason the whole family is coming together?

BACKGRID

Jeremy and his estranged wife, Melissa Meeks, are currently in divorce settlement discussions. They were supposed to meet to negotiate their divorce earlier this month, but nobody showed -- apparently because their lawyers are trying to come to an agreement.

According to TMZ sources, the split has been quite contentious. The ex-con filed to break the eight-year marriage after he and his new love got together.

REX/Shutterstock

In legal documents, Melissa claims that Jeremy makes $1M a month, but he says he actually makes around $6K a month, according to TMZ.

The former couple share a 7-year-old son and will have to work out child support as well as custody as part of their divorce proceedings.