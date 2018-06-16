Jeremy Meeks (a.k.a. "Hot Felon") can now begin his new family after making a deal with his ex-wife to get primary custody of their son, Jeremy Jr., 9--but it will cost him, according to TMZ.

Sources tell TMZ that Jeremy and Melissa Meeks came to an arrangement not long after their divorce was finalized earlier this month. He will get full physical custody of their son and his ex-wife will get a big check, reportedly in the six-figure range.

BENHAMOU/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

As was previously reported, according to the original divorce agreement between the "sill hot, however ex-felon" and Melissa, mom would be getting primary physical custody with a 70/30 split time for the parents. Yet, now things have been flipped in Jeremy's favor with the new deal, and this summer Jr. will be spending time with pop in the U.K. and his girlfriend, Chloe Green.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ also reports that Jeremy Jr. has already been enrolled in a private school, which he'll attend in the fall.

This will allow Jeremy to bring together his new baby with the Topshop heiress, Chloe, and his son, so that they'll be one, big happy family across the pond--and Jayden Meeks-Green will now get to grow up with his big brother around.