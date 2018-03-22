"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne knows she looks different than she did just a few years ago, and it's all because she went under the knife.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live," the reality TV star was shown a throwback photo from just five years ago, when she was 41.

"It was the same face, just a different nose," the 46-year-old said.

Clearly it doesn't come cheap to be Erika, which she all-but admitted earlier in the week. While chatting with Wendy Williams, Erika said she spends about $40,000 a month on her beauty routine.

"If you want to look good—it's hair, it's makeup, it's wardrobe, and then those people that help facilitate that...they're not cheap," Erika said.

Tony DiMaio/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

The reality TV star has been really opening up about her life of late as she promotes her new memoir, "Pretty Mess." In excerpts from her book obtained by the New York Post, she revealed that she almost gave birth on a New York City subway train 25 years ago.

"I told [her former husband] Tommy to go get a cab to take us from our apartment downtown all the way up to New York Hospital on the Upper East Side," she wrote. Her former husband then told her, "But in Lamaze class they said that you should walk around."

"'Just get me a cab!' I said, freaking out a little. 'No, We're broke and you need to walk around,' he insisted," she wrote. "We walked to the 6 train station at Wall Street and took that for what seemed like an eternity to the hospital. No one got up and gave me their seat even then. I was in labor on f------ public transportation."